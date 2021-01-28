Crandall High School’s varsity cheer team has become of one the most decorated programs in the state after taking home their third state championship in the last four years.
The CHS cheer team has enjoyed incredible success over the past several years. The Pirates have been state finalists each of the past six seasons while winning the state championship in 2020 and 2018 at the 4A UIL level. 2021 marked the first year Crandallcompeted at the 5A level. In their inaugural season competing in the 5A-DII classification, Crandall was crowned as state champion.
CHS was one of 20 schools who qualified for the UIL Spirit State Championships. The Pirates were able to top the field while edging out state powerhouse San Antonio AlamoHeights High School. The Mules of Alamo Heights entered the 2021 competition as the reigning state champions. The UIL Spirit State Championships took place Jan. 13-15 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
The Pirates earned an overall score of 94.65, the highest recorded by any team under any classification at the state competition.
The CHS varsity cheer team is under the direction of Head Coach Nicole Mitchell. Mitchell expressed her pride in her team for their accomplishments.“We are so proud of our cheerleaders and our program," Mitchell said. "I believe we are successful at UIL because what we do on the mat is what we do every time we cheer for our Pirates. Our cheerleaders are loud, spirited, athletic, and proud of their Pirates.”
CHS cheer members include Abbye Canida, Addison Reznicek, Addison Sewell, Ashlyn Davis, Brielle Best, Brinleigh Sustaire, Brittyn Barber, Brooke Anderson, Cheyenne Garner, Claire Finlay, Erika Warren, Gracie Collins, Isabel Moody, Jada Richardson, Jocelyn Massey, Jodie Epperson, Kaylie Pence, Kynzii Driggers, Leslie Cortes, Madison Nolan, McKinley Burford, Natalie Hamlin, Peyton Jones, Peyton Jones, Peyton Zimmerman, Phoenix Reznicek, Riley Brock, Scarlett Smith, Sierra Rains, and Tessa Wood. Alternates are Akira Coleman, Emily Lozano, Kallee Cobb, Kelsee Cobb, Laney Smith and Madison Hughes.
CHS cheer coaches are Mitchell, Amanda Allen, and Diana Nolasco.
Congratulations to the CHS cheerleading squad for this outstanding achievement!
