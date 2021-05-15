Earlier this semester, Kaufman ISD announced that Gavin Eastep, the principal of Kaufman High School, will be transitioning to the role of Director of College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR). Under Eastep’s leadership, the district is working to prepare high school students adequately for their future careers and college educations.
At the May 10 school board meeting, Eastep presented the board with the monthly academic update, specifically pertaining to the district’s CCMR program.
The CCMR measures graduates’ preparedness for college, the workforce, or military. This is measured through student achievement and school programs.
KISD has targeted some key areas to improve for the sake of all KHS students and their future. Opportunities for improvement include SAT/ACT college admission tests, Industry Based Certification (IBC), assessments, and continued implementations of College Bridge Program.
The district saw a drop in students who took ACT and SAT tests during the 2020-2021 school year, though the drop is largely thought to be due to the fact that colleges and universities are currently not requiring the tests for admission due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school's test scores average slightly below the average scores of those of students accepted to universities like Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and the University of Texas.
On the workforce side of things, a total of 100 KHS students have earned Industry Based Certifications this school year. KISD plans to expand courses aligned with IBCs, providing more opportunity for students to gain experience in various fields of work.
Additionally, three students joined in the armed forces in 2020-2021. Students also accumulated 1,300 hours of dual credit hours, receiving credit for college classes they are taking in high school.
