County employees will pay 9.1 percent more for health insurance next year.
Human Resources Director Jim Cook told county commissioners that there was no choice but to raise the rates.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
County employees will pay 9.1 percent more for health insurance next year.
Human Resources Director Jim Cook told county commissioners that there was no choice but to raise the rates.
The insurance company paid out $1.23 in claims for every dollar the plan brought in, Cook said. Overall, more than $7 million was paid out. The average increase around the state was 6.2%.
Jonathan Chandler, with the Texas Association of Counties which helps administer the plan, told county commissioners last week that the county had several programs working to bring costs down by helping employees improve their health.
For example, employees get a day off from work for a check-up and the county sponsors a wellness program with a walking challenge.
The county pays health insurance for full-time employees. Three plans are offered for coverage of spouses and families.
The commissioners also held their first workshop on the county budget.
Department heads each will present their request for the 2023-2024 budget and answer commissioners questions. Discussions on salaries and other items will follow.
They hope to finish the budget by the end of August. A public hearing will be held before there is a vote.
They cannot complete a budget until they get a certified tax roll from the Central Appraisal District. After completing the budget, commissioners will set a tax rate based on the county property values to fund the budget.
Nothing is certain, but the overall tax rate – the amount used to calculate the tax on each home and other property – is expected to drop. It has declined every year for the last several years.
Homeowners may pay a higher amount of taxes because of an increase in their property value.
Commissioners heard from department heads in special meetings last Thursday and Friday as well as during the Tuesday meeting.
Salaries were not part of the discussion and will be addressed later.
Most departments asked for little or no increase.
Sheriff Bryan Beavers said during Friday’s meeting that his budget will increase 7.62 percent, mostly for new personnel and needed raises for deputies and others to help bring salaries in line with surrounding areas.
He said he has 13 openings and is struggling to fill them.
He also is having a hard time filling jobs at the jail. The jail is part of a separate budget.
“We’ve had people outside of Walmart. We’ve had people outside Academy recruiting new personnel,” said Beavers. “There are also signs along freeways.”
Recruiting posters on the back windshields of some department cars also is being considered.
“They’ll have a QR code and people can shoot it while going down the highway,” he said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.