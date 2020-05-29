Scurry-Rosser Independent School District honored Randee Hock, Teacher of the Year; Carey Hill as the Paraprofessional of the Year; and David Giroux, the Fan of the Year, last week during the final week of school. The staff and volunteer received a custom wood plaque made at the school from Principal Adan Casas.
