The initial "Stop the Bleed" trainings for Kaufman ISD took place between Dec. 6-18 at several campuses across the district. The first group of trainees will help spread the knowledge they received in the early training sessions as they help lead additional training sessions across the district that are set to take place in January.
"Stop the Bleed" is a nationwide campaign that is designed to equip bystanders with the knowledge they need to help save lives in an emergency situation.
Additionally, bleeding control kits are now on all KISD campuses located next to automated external defibrillators.
