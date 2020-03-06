Looking back at scrapbooks of the Kaufman Garden Club takes readers to a different time.
Refreshments were served on china, with drinks from silver tea sets. Women were identified by their husbands’ names, as Mrs. John Smith.
And for years, the club hosted a glorious garden show that was the talk of the county.
In 2020, however, times have changed, as most women who used to attend organizations such as garden clubs now work outside the home. With only four active members left, the club has decided to take a break, although the members hope maybe someone will want to revive the club in the future.
In the meantime, they’re calling this the club’s retirement.
“People don’t realize the work” that went into running the organization, said Janice Ayres, the club’s president. The last members of the club, Joan Stapp, Sarah Jungman and DeLois Stolusky, nodded their heads in agreement.
On Feb. 27, the club hosted a bittersweet farewell at the Kaufman County Library, thanking past members for their work. Family members were on hand to take pictures. Members also thanked the library for agreeing to take their scrapbooks for the library’s collection.
Club members remembered sponsoring Christmas gifts for schoolchildren in need, the Yard of the Month award, and other programs.
Ayres presented a history of the club, dating back to its founding in 1934, with 54 members. In 1941 and 1942, the club raised money for the Red Cross during World War II. In 1944 and 1945, they helped equip and maintain a recreation room at the Prisoner of War camp in Kaufman for German soldiers being detained here.
In 1959, club members donated and decorated a Christmas tree for the Terrell State Hospital.
In 1963, the club donated and planted a live oak tree in City Park in memory of President John F. Kennedy. The club received a note from his widow, Jackie Kennedy, expressing her appreciation for the memorial.
In more recent years, club members donated several trees that were planted at schools and the library, and the club decorated graves of veterans in the Kaufman Cemetery at Christmas.
Iris bulbs planted around utility poles in Kaufman can still be seen blooming today, as well as other landscaping projects.
“One of my favorites was making hundreds of flower arrangments that we delivered to folks who had to spend Christmas in a hospital bed at Presbyterian Hospital,” Ayres remembered.
The club made some final gifts to the community. A park bench now sits outside the entrance to the library. Inside, there is a picture of member Ricca Myers, along with a comfy reading chair. Outside, the club planted a crepe myrtle plane in memory of club member Jo Key. Three other trees have been donated in the past in memory of Nell Hollingsworth, Louise Persey and Elaine Blankenship.
