The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars football team rallied to defeat the Crandall Pirates by a count of 45-37 in an area round playoff game on Nov. 18 at Grand Prairie’s Gopher-Warrior Bowl.
With the win, Midlothian Heritage improves to 11-1 overall. Crandall sees their season end at 9-3.
Going into the fourth quarter, Crandall led 28-19. But, Midlothian Heritage fought back and outscored Crandall 26-9 in the final stanza to win the game.
In the fourth quarter, the Jaguars had two touchdown runs, a touchdown pass, and an interception return for a touchdown.
Early in the game, Heritage built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter via two touchdown passes. However, Crandall responded with a 10-yard touchdown run by Luke Moffit to make the score 14-7.
Then, the Jaguars added a 38-yard field goal to make the score 17-7 at the 2:53 mark of the 2nd quarter.
After this field goal, Crandall came right back with a 72-yard touchdown pass from Moffitt to Sammy Omosigho which made the score 17-14.
Then, Crandall recovered a Heritage fumble. The Pirates took advantage of the turnover thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by Moffitt which gave Crandall the lead at 21-17 by halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Crandall increased their lead to 28-17 on a seven-yard touchdown run by Moffitt.
However, the Jaguars refused to go away. First, they recorded a two-point safety to make the score 28-19. Then, after the free kick due to the safety, Heritage drove for a touchdown which made the score 28-26 for Crandall.
But, Crandall answered back with a 75-yard touchdown run by Andrew Anderson which increased Crandall’s lead to 35-26.
However, Heritage kept fighting back. They scored on a touchdown run to make the score 35-32. Their extra point was blocked and returned for two points by Crandall. So now Crandall led 37-32.
After a Crandall punt, the Jaguars marched for a touchdown to take the lead at 38-37.
Crandall tried to respond, but an interception return for a touchdown sealed the game for the Jaguars.
Top offensive players for Crandall in this area round playoff game were as follows:
Anderson: 17 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown.
Moffitt: 15 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 12 of 19 passes for 183 yards with one touchdown.
Omosigho: two receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.
Congratulations to the Crandall Pirates football team and the coaching staff for another outstanding season. Go Pirates!
