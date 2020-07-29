Enel Green Power has started construction of the Lily solar storage project near Scurry, its first hybrid project in North America that integrates a renewable energy plant with utility-scale battery storage.
“The Lily solar and storage project is an innovative plant that will deliver sustainable energy to the fast-growing North Texas region,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, head of Enel Green Power in the U.S. and Canada. “By using state-of-the-art bifacial solar panels and battery storage technology, Lily will leverage the area’s significant solar resource to deliver power to the grid when it is needed most. We are excited to build on Texas’ strong energy legacy to create new economic growth in Kaufman County.”
The solar storage project is expected to be operational by summer 2021.
The project should be responsible for approximately 225 jobs at the peak of construction and is expected to generate over $25 million in local tax revenue to fund public services over its lifetime, according to a statement from Enel North America, which is based in Oklahoma City.
Lily’s panels are expected to generate more than 367 gigawatt hours of power each year, which will be delivered to the grid and will charge the battery on the site, equivalent to avoiding the annual emission of more than 242,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The battery storage system is capable of storing power to be dispatched when solar power generation is low, while also providing the grid access to a clean supply of electricity during periods of high demand.
Other Enel Green Power construction projects across the U.S. and Canada include the second phase of the Roadrunner solar project in Texas, the White Cloud wind project in Missouri, the Aurora wind project in North Dakota and an expansion of the Cimarron Bend wind farm in Kansas. In Texas, the company currently operates the Snyder wind farm, the High Lonesome wind farm and the first phase of the Roadrunner solar project, all in West Texas.
Enel Green Power in North America is an owner and operator of renewable energy plants with a presence in 18 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates 71 plants with a managed capacity of around 6 GW powered by hydro, wind, geothermal and solar energy.
