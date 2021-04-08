The Norman Junior High School symphonic and honor bands received class one ratings in the stage and sight-reading portions at the UIL concert and sight reading competition on March 31.
The UIL is the biggest contest of the year for NJH bands. Under the direction of first year head director Caroline Caves, the students walked away with the best possible outcome.
“The band staff and whole school is so proud of [these kids],” Caves said. “They’ve put in so much dedication. Many of the judges commented that they were blown away they were listening to junior high students.”
Both bands received ones from every judge in both portions of the competition. This marks the first time both NJH bands have earned straight ones since 2014.
The honor band is the junior high’s top, varsity band, consisting of mostly eighth graders, while the symphonic band is made up of mostly seventh grade students.
Both NJH bands will perform their spring concert on April 30 at Kaufman High School. Time for the concert has yet to be determined.
