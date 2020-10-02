Auston Armstrong was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury of a family member in court in Kaufman County on Sept. 24.
The incident happened on Christmas Eve in Elmo, when a family argument broke out and Armstrong assaulted his father and stabbed his brother, Tyler. During the argument, his brother’s girlfriend, Brittani Davis, fell to the ground and struck her head. She died the next day.
Last week’s jury verdict came in Kaufman’s 86th district court after almost eight hours of deliberation that began Wednesday afternoon.
On Friday, Sept. 25, Armstrong was sentenced to 25 years.
Armstrong, was 26 at the time of the assault, and Davis was 20.
In February, Armstrong was indicted by a Kaufman County grand jury on one count of manslaughter, a second-degree felony; one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury involving family violence, a first-degree felony.
Armstrong had been offered a plea deal of 30 years for the three offenses, but declined the offer, according to a source close to the case.
Judge Casey Blair presided over the trial.
Kaufman County sheriff’s deputies responded to disturbance at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve in a home in the 9400 block of CR 312 in Elmo, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office that was issued a few days later. Armstrong was held in custody on an $820,000 bond and had remained in custody since his arrest.
Court records show Armstrong had previous arrests for resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.
The obituary for Davis said her death was the loss of a shining light for everyone who knew her. She loved band in school and had been a member since sixth grade. She was a dental assistant for Sherry Lane Dental and was a manager of an accessories business, Rustic Cactus, in Terrell. Her obituary listed survivors as Tyler Armstrong and her parents, Tamara Rhoades and Tommy Davis, Jr. of Wills Point, along with many family members.
Auston Armstrong has a page on Pinterest, where he indicated interest in baking cookies and surveillance equipment. On his facebook page, he advertised services for mowing, clearing land. mulching, driveways and dirt work.
