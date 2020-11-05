With many races decided this year during the Republican primary in March, there were only three local races with contested results in this week’s election.Results from Tuesday’s local elections will be online at www.kaufmanherald.com and in the Nov. 12 print edition.
There are four candidates in the City of Post Oak Bend election: Tom Rogers, Mike Parker, Alison Storey Novak and Glenda McMahan. In the two seats open in the school board election of the Kaufman Independent School District, there are three candidates, Drew Peterson, Lindsey Bounds Abell and Casey W. Becker.
There are also two seats open on the Gastonia Scurry Special Utility District board. The candidates are Bill Free, Ginny Rivers-King, Carole Giddings and Rick Burginger. Shelton Gibbs IV won the 422nd judicial district judge seat in a runoff election, while county races were decided in the Republican primary in March. Incumbents Sheriff Bryan Beavers, Assessor Brenda Samples, County Commissioner Mike Hunt and Precinct 1 Constable Shawn Mayfield did not have any Democratic challengers for their offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.