Nine Kaufman High School choir students have qualified for the State Solo and Ensemble Contest next month.
Twenty students from KHS competed at the regional Solo and Ensemble Contest on Feb. 26 at Sunnyvale High School. Of the 20, 18 of the soloists received a superior rating from judges. The other two earned an excellent rating. Of the 20 KHS soloists, eight qualified for the state competition by receiving a superior rating on a class one solo.
The soloists who qualified for state were senior Cody Preston, senior Alaysia Perkins, senior Allysen Davidson, senior Kairi Oliver, and junior Emily Yates.
Additionally, KHS Choir had four ensembles compete at the contest. One of these ensembles qualified for state by earning a superior rating on a class one song.
Ensemble members are senior Cody Preston, sophomore Caleb Yates, junior Wyatt Moredock, and freshman Andrew Leanos.
Advancing to the state competition is a fantastic achievement for each of these students.
“This group is super talented,” said KHS choir director Tracy Collins. “They combine hard work with their talent.”
The state competition will be held virtually. KHS will record their performances and send the videos to the University Interscholastic League to be judged.
The KHS Choir will perform their show, Everything We’ve Been Missing, at 7 p.m. on May 6 in the KHS Fine Arts Center.
