Crandall Police Officers were dispatched to the scene of a reported burglary in the early morning hours on May 3.
Misty Waddle of Crandall went public after her traumatic experience of being robbed in her own driveway earlier this month.
Waddle was making trips to her vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. on the morning of May 3 when she spotted someone in the backseat., according to a press release from the Crandall Police Department. Originally thinking it was a family member, Waddle approached the vehicle.
After realizing it was someone she didn't know, Waddle and the offender, a white male, started struggling. Waddle tried to get her purse from the offender before being knocked unconscious. Waddle woke up under her vehicle sometime later.
After alerting her husband to what had happened, authorities were contacted. Crandall Police Officers were dispatched to Creekview Circle in Crandall at approximately 3:09 a.m.
The crime was originally thought to be a burglary. However, after it was determined that Waddle was knocked unconscious by the offender, the charge was upgraded to robbery, according to Crandall Chief of Police Forrest Frierson.
Crandall Police received an anonymous tip about the suspect, who was brought in for a lineup. Waddle identified Devin Joe Zimmerman, 19, as the offender. Frierson says Waddle was 85% sure it was him.
After being brought in for questioning, Zimmerman confessed to the crime.
Additionally, a white female, Kassidy Lynn Weaver, was connected the events and charged with second degree felony. Weaver is currently free on bond. Zimmernan is being held at Kaufman County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Waddle is the owner of Misty’s Sweet Treats in Crandall. She praised the Crandall Police Department for their help and support. She went on to urge locals to report all vehicle burglaries, even if they seem insignificant.
