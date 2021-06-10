Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office unexpectedly suffered the loss of veteran officer Vickie Salters on June 3. Corporal Salters was a 12-year veteran of KCSO. She was a detention training officer in April of 2015 and earned seven perfect attendance awards. On June 26, 2017 she was promoted to the rank of corporal.
“Corporal Salters was an excellent example of a great coworker, employee and friend to many," said Sheriff Brian Beavers. "She will be greatly missed. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."
