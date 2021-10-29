Kaufman County is promoting a Veterans’ Day essay contest sponsored by Paul Murrey Ford and the American Legion Post 165. The call for entries was sent to all Kaufman County ISD administrators and principals.
On behalf of Kaufman County Veterans, the American Legion Post 165 in Kaufman represented by Mr. Dallas Fox, a distinguished Kaufman County Veteran, and Paul Murrey Ford, all high school students in Kaufman County are invited to participate in an essay contest for the upcoming Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11. The essay prompt is “What a Veteran is to Me” and must be 500 words or less. The contest is designed to celebrate the official lighting of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and honor all Kaufman County Veterans. Entires must be submitted as a Word or Google Document and include the student’s name, high school, and grade level; the essays are due by midnight on Nov. 5 to info@kaufmancounty.net.
The top three winners from all of the high schools in Kaufman County combined will win the following: first place will receive $500, second place will receive $300, and third place will receive $200.
The three awards will be presented and read at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park in Kaufman on Nov. 11.
