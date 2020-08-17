A Quinlan man was killed in a rollover crash on Farm-to-Market 429 on Aug. 16 near Terrell.
According to a press release issued by the Terrell Police Department, 22-year-old Jamey Deweese was driving his 2019 Hyundai Elantra near the 500 block of FM 429 North, when the vehicle left the roadway and began to roll over.
“It appears the driver of the vehicle attempted to get back on the roadway when the rear passenger side tire broke off, possibly causing the vehicle to roll over,” Terrell police wrote in a press release.
Deweese was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:14 a.m. by Kaufman County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Johnny Adams.
