The City of Kaufman General Election is dated for May 1. As Election Day approaches, candidates are encouraging citizens to vote.
This year’s ballot will include one candidate for mayor, incumbent Jeff Jordan, and four candidates for three city council seats.
Jordan urged all city residents to do their part in the upcoming election.
“I think it’s always important to participate in every election,” Jordan said. “This one is no different. We got a lot of good things going in the city of Kaufman, but we need community involvement. Part of that is using your voice for your vote.”
Jordan is running without competition this year and wants to continue to serve the city of Kaufman as it continues to grow.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed the time I have served on the council and as mayor,” Jordan said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with great council members, staff, and leadership in the city. It is a good time to be the mayor of Kaufman, Texas.”
Jordan also expressed his desire to see some major projects completed while holding office.
“There are several projects that I want to see through to the finish that will take at least two more years to complete,” Jordan said. “So I’m happy to continue serving. We still have some street projects from the original street bond that are not yet completed. This bond was monumental for the city of Kaufman and I want to ensure that we finish the projects that we said we would."
Additionally, the mayor mentioned further development in the Georgetown district that he would like to see completed.
In addition to the mayor position, four individuals are competing for three city council seats. Incumbent Matthew Phillips shared why he decided to run again.
“I am excited to continue to serve Kaufman on City Council, because I believe we have an incredible working relationship between the mayor, city council, city manager and other city staff, and I want to keep that
positive momentum going,” Phillips said.
Phillips touted several accomplishments during his time on city council.
“From the continued development of the Kings Fort area and road improvements all over town, to a number of new businesses popping up on the Kaufman Square and around town, there's no doubt that things are happening in the city,” Phillips said. “Much of this change is a result of the hard work of our city staff and council, oftentimes in collaboration with the KEDC and Chamber. We have been very successful in developing policies and incentives to help Kaufman grow - the new areas of town, as well as the heart of our city - in a smart way. I'm especially proud of how we've taken steps to protect our citizens on fixed incomes through a tax freeze for those over the age of 65, and encourage the revitalization of the heart of Kaufman - through grants to small businesses and tax incentives for homeowners to invest in improvements to their properties.”
Also running for council are incumbents Carole Aga and Patty Patterson. Carolyn Nieto is also running for a council seat.
Aga, Patterson and Nieto to did not respond to a request for an interview.
Sample ballots for the area municipal and school board elections can be found online at kaufmancounty.net/elections.
