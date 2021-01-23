Former Kaufman County resident Eric Williams will remain on death row after having hisdeath penalty appeal rejected by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
Williams was found guilty of murdering Kaufman County D.A. Mike McLelland and his wife, Cynthia, back in March of 2013.
Williams has attempted multiple appeals for his capital murder conviction and death sentence over the past seven years with no success. Williams was sentenced to death partly based on the testimony of his former wife, Kim, according to Radio.com. In his latest appeal, Williams claimed his court-appointed attorney, Maxwell Peck, was ineffective and lead the jury in odd ways during closing arguments. The Court of Criminal Appeals determined all questions surrounding the case to be resolved. Williams is awaiting a final execution date determined by a trial judge.
