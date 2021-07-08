Terrell Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter for the department.
“Sunday evening, TVFD received the call no department is ever prepared to receive,” the department wrote on their Facebook page. “One of our firefighters, Jim Crumby, was found deceased from an as yet unknown cause.”
A cause of death was not announced as of Monday. Members of the department were assisting the Crumy family.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in the future.
