The Kaufman High School fishing team is the first recipient of a donation from the the Jake Wilson Memorial Foundation.
The foundation was established to help high school fishing teams and develop scholarships for seniors on fishing teams. This week, Kaufman High School received a $500 check from the foundation to help fund the team and fulfill any unmet needs.
Jake Wilson died on Aug. 30, 2107, and the foundation was established to keep Jake’s memory alive and honor his legacy.
Wilson served as a children’s pastor and a worship leader and worked in prison ministry.
The foundation has received requests and plans to award other school with funds and scholarships in the near future.
For more information on the foundation, contact Diane Wilson at (972) 567-5215, or visit jakecwilson.com.
The second annual Jake Wilson Memorial Bass Tournament will take place on May 1 at Lake Fork.
