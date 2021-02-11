Crandall High School seniors Mason Daugherty and David Omosigho signed to further their education and play football at the collegiate level last week.
Daugherty signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State University. He manned safety for CHS varsity football team each of the past three seasons. Daugherty was also a key contributor on special teams, returning punts and kickoffs.
“[Mason] is a tremendous player and a tremendous young man,” said CHS Head Coach Kyle Hardin. “The rest of our team really rallied behind him. He’s a great leader.”
Omosigho signed with Southern Nazarene University. He was a member of the CHS varsity football team for three years as a defensive lineman, linebacker, and team captain.
“His work ethic, leadership, and work as a student in the classroom makes (David) greatyoung man,” said Hardin. “He’s a great football player.”Coach Hardin expressed pride in his players' achievements.
“We’re extremely proud to send them anywhere because we know they’ll represent Crandall very well,” stated Hardin. “I’m thankful for all that they brought to Pirate football. We wish them the best.”
Congrats, Mason and David!
