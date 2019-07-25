City council authorizes recycling contract negotiation

During this week’s meeting of the Kaufman City Council, the council members unanimously voted to authorize City Manager Mike Slye to negotiate a contract with Recyclops for recycling services to the city.
Slye says that his meeting with the owner and COO of Recyclops was in response to the demand for recycling services from city residents and the lack of resources available to those community members who are interested in recycling.
“We have a significant number of residents who remind me frequently that we don’t have much of a recycling program,” Slye said. “And there’s a reason for that; most cities in this state don’t because our solid waste contractors don’t find it to be a money-making venture for them. So they don’t do it. Even though we have a dumpster out here at the collection station that is there for recycling activities and many of our residents go out there and put it in there, it gets dumped in the landfill because our solid waste provider doesn’t think there’s a market for those materials.”
Recyclops already has similar contracts with other cities and municipalities in Texas, which provides some insight into how the service will operate. Those interested in participating in the program who live in the city limits of Kaufman will need to pay a $10 annual fee for recycling bags. The recyclables from those bags will then be collected twice a month. While this system is reserved specifically for residential communities, Slye said that commercial properties would be able to negotiate their way into the program as well if they are so interested.
Following in the footsteps of the Kaufman County Commissioners Court, the city council also elected to approve an agreement between the city and Enterprise Fleet Management to manage the city’s fleet of police vehicles and advise the city on the purchasing and reselling of those vehicles.
Currently, Kaufman’s police fleet includes 35 vehicles, although Enterprise’s initial proposal to the city calls for downsizing the fleet by two vehicles immediately. City Manager Mike Slye is optimistic that Enterprise will not only offer the city the valuable resource of oversight, it will also help the city get to the position where its police fleet is much more up to date and well-maintained.
“What you’ll get when it’s all said and done is a fleet of new vehicles still within warranty that we just do preventative maintenance on and maintain,” Slye said. “What’s really encouraging from my perspective is we have nobody on staff that manages our fleet. It’s come get it and who begs the best. Right? This way we are putting our hands around Fleet Management so that it’s, from a financial perspective, smart. And we’re not going to have the kind of issues we’ve had in the past with people breaking down on Washington Street in front of everybody. This is giving our employees equipment to get things done and not having to worry about it.”
During the council meeting, the councilmembers also approved a final design and floor plan for the proposed civic center which Slye hopes will be ready to open as early as next September.
The council also heard a presentation from Star Transit’s incoming executive director Tommy Henricks regarding Star Transits annual operational numbers. Henricks notified the council that the company will be requesting additional funds from Kaufman as well as a number of the other municipalities in which Star Transit operates “based on cost per hour and what we provide in that particular jurisdiction.”
Last year, Kaufman provided $8,424 in funding to the transportation company, but Henricks is requesting that Kaufman provide $16,704 for the coming fiscal year which would equal out to $1,392 monthly. $9,477 of that funding would go to demand response and the remaining $7,277 would go to fixed routes. The council and city manager will consider this request when going through and setting the city’s annual budget in the coming weeks.
City Manager Slye also notified the council of a pending ILA update designed to address parking on the newly renovated city square. Specifically, the update notates who is in charge of maintaining greenery in the downtown area and parking specifications for the inner circle and outer area of the square. This includes addressing the number of spots within the inner circle that are currently reserved for county employees.
“They’ve kind of jumped the gun and it’s going to make it a little easier for us to present this ILA because the reality is they’re all public spaces,” Slye said. “Every one of them. We don’t want to get into a spitting contest with them. We want to help support the county judge and his staff and the elected officials there. But at the same time, we also recognize our merchants deserve the same level of effort and parking around the exterior of the square. That’s what this document is intended to do. We want to give the county a documented hand in helping us protect parking in front of our merchants without being heavy handed in the process.”
The update has been sent to the county for their review and is scheduled to be included on the agenda for the August 26 meeting of the city council.
