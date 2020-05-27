With big brown eyes and pretty blonde hair, Liberty can melt your heart.
His job, however, is to sniff out traces of gasoline, hairspray, or anything else that could be used to start a fire.
He joined the staff of the fire marshal’s office for the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department in March, along with his handler, Deputy Fire Marshal Ashley Bowen.
In a demonstration on Friday for members of the Kaufman Lions Club, he found a few drops of gasoline on the floor of the gym at Landmark Church in less than a minute, first sniffing the spot, then lying down to signal he had found a scent.
An accelerant dog helps arson investigators because they can search a building in five minutes, when it would take a team of humans hours to do so, Bowen explained. Liberty’s sniffing abilities have resulted in evidence in two arson
convictions, she added.
Liberty works for food, so he his happy to start using his nose, because he knows if he finds something, he gets fed.
“He’s the boss,” Bowen told club members, only half-jokingly.
He has been trained to smell for Freon, aerosols, and hand sanitizer, among other chemicals. At two years old, he has a 98-percent accuracy rate in finding something that could help start a fire, she said.
Liberty is part of a program at State Farm Insurance to provide the investigative canines to local fire departments at no cost. Typically, training for a dog and handler runs about $25,000. State Farm also provides educational materials for presentations that Bowen makes to local schools.
Dogs are better at smelling accelerants than humans because they have 220 million scent receptacles in their noses, compared to about five million in humans, she explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.