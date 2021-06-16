Kaufman County Bridge Program offering mental health outreach

The Kaufman Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week welcoming the Kaufman County Bridge Program.
The Kaufman County Bridge Program is a branch of the North Texas Behavioral Health Authority that provides services to assist those in the community who need to be linked to resources or providers.
Services provided include:
• Care coordination
• Screenings for substance use
• Linkage to treatment
• Referrals to community resources
• Consumer benefits program
• Urgent medication refills for psychiatric medication
• Crisis intervention
• Peer recovery specialist services.
The program's mission is to remove barriers by providing screening, linking and referral services for individuals with substance use and mental health disorders through linkage to recovery oriented services.
For more information, contact KCBP at kaufmancountybridge@ntbha.org or call (469) 780-9159.
