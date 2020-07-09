A Kaufman Confederate history group is planning a protest at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11 in front of the Kaufman County Courthouse. Group organizers want to keep the statue of the Confederate soldier in front of the courthouse.
During a previous protest on June 27, dozens of Confederate supporters called for the preservation of the cenotaph and statue, while dozens of others carried Black Lives Matter signs and asked for its removal.
