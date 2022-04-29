Fourth grade students at Monday Elementary created a sales pitch, manufactured and sold items at an in school market, “Monday Market”, during school on April 22.
The fourth grade students are currently studying financial literacy in their classrooms. This market was created with the idea to take the lessons the students are learning about in their financial literary unit and apply them in a real life scenario.
Before the students could sell items at the market, they had to create a sales pitch and present it to a room of “investors” (faculty and staff) similar to the television series, Shark Tank.
Once the “investors” made a decision to partner with and invest in the students business, the students were able to begin preparing their products and work on their marketing tactics.
On the morning of April 22, the student groups set up their business stands and sold their products to the other students at Monday Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.