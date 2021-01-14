The Kaufman Lion varsity soccer team opened their 2021 season with a 7-0 victory over Dallas Pinkston on Jan. 8.
Goals in this game for Kaufman were scored by Amy Gonzales (three goals), Maya Esquivel (two goals), Bethany Lumbreras, and Jasmine Valdez.
