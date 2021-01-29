The city of Kaufman is working to highlight historic downtown Kaufman with a new website.
The website is currently under development and will aim to serve as a marketing tool forthe square specifically. The intention is to create excitement, business commerce, and opportunity.
With the relocation of the judicial center in city plans for the next year, downtown Kaufman will soon look different. City Manager Mike Slye noted that some new efforts will need to be concentrated on the square, considering some buildings will become vacant.
“It’s really important to the city council that we recognize that there is an opportunity,” stated Slye. “We want to recruit business prospects and make (the square) a more vibrant economic engine to the community.” This new marketing outlet will target that goal.
The site will function as a branch to the already existing Kaufman Economic Development Corporation site, kaufmanedc.com. It is tentatively scheduled to be running by the end of February.
