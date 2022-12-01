Over 200 live Balsam wreaths with red bows will line the four-fifths replica of the Vietnam Wall as well as the nine kiosks at the front of the Kaufman County Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, Dec. 17.
This ceremony, starting at 11 a.m., is part of a national program with Wreaths Across America, whose mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who have served and teach youth the importance of freedom. There will be a brief ceremony prior to placement of the wreaths.
