Kaufman’s Senior Center has opened at its new home at the Kaufman Civic Center.
The center provides meals and activities for citizens 60 years of age and older at no charge. Hours for the services are weekdays from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests are eligible for a lunch at the price of a small donation. Lunch is served daily at 11:30 a.m.
Beginning June 21, breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. every morning and the center will remain open until 1 p.m. daily. Continental breakfast will be served Mondays and Fridays, with hot breakfast to be served on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
The new center offers a library and craft room, exercise room and soon-to-be completed computer lab. Wildly popular bingo night will be back beginning July 2.
For more information on Senior Connect or the Kaufman Senior Center, visit nohungrysenior.org.
