Gary Campbell High School is proud to recognize their latest graduate, Jeremiah Elrod. During his two years at GCHS, Jeremiah has earned over 25 credits and served on the student council.
Jeremiah plans to join the Navy. “He is an amazing young man and we could not be prouder of him,” said Cindy Fowler, Gary Campbell High School principal.
