The Texas Department of Transportation has adopted a 10-year statewide roadway construction plan with a record $85 billion price tag, officials announced last week. The Unified Transportation Plan authorizes the distribution of construction money that is expected to be available during the next decade. Within that framework, TxDOT works with elected officials and local planning organizations, as well as the public, to pick and fund the state’s highest priority transportation projects.

In addition to highways the UTP addresses public transportation, aviation, rail, maritime, and freight and international trade. Many projects in the plan are highways identified on the state’s 100 most congested roadways list.

