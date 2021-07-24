Weekly Fire Report from July 12 to July 19, 2021
7-12
Nottingham - Medical emergency
FM 987 and South Bend Drive - Vehicle accident
Hwy 175 and 243 - Vehicle accident
E 6TH St - Medical emergency
N Monroe - Public assist high water
Hwy 175 and 243 - Vehicle accident
Tabor Parkway - Medical emergency
5TH and Wilson - Public assist high water
Hwy 175 and Fair Road - Vehicle accident with injury
Hwy 34 and Park St - Gas odor investigation
FM 1836 and Fair Road - Emergency water shut off
7-13
W Grove - Medical emergency
Leon St - Medical emergency
Janet Circle - Medical emergency
Joyce Road - Smoke investigation A/C unit shorted out
Hwy 175 past Jiba Road - Vehicle fire
Circle Drive - Medical emergency
E Mulberry - Medical emergency
7-14
S Clay - Medical emergency
W 8TH St - Medical emergency
E Mulberry - Vehicle fire
E 7TH St - Gas odor investigation
S Houston - Medical emergency
W Grove - Medical emergency
7-15
Janet Circle - Medical emergency
Fair St - Medical emergency
Melody Circle - Medical emergency
Rand Road - Medical emergency
S Washington - Medical emergency
Austin Drive - Medical emergency
E Grove - Medical emergency
7-16
Terrell Hwy - Medical emergency
FM 2728 - Vehicle accident
S Washington - Vehicle accident
Hwy 175 and Hwy 34 - Called in as structure fire, found to be false alarm
E Mulberry - Medical emergency
7-17
E Temple - Medical emergency
S Houston - Power line down
Highland Drive - Lawn mower on fire in field
W 8TH - Medical emergency
S Wilson - Medical emergency
7-18
Mulberry and Washington - Vehicle accident
Blue Bird Lane - Set up landing zone for CareFlite helicopter, injured Motor Cross rider
Bandera Loop - Set up landing zone for CareFlite helicopter, injured race driver from Go Cart racing vehicle
FM 2727 - Illegal burn construction material and trash extinguished
County Road 143 off Hwy 34 - Structure fire, no injury occupant escaped home, Kaufman City Fire Department and College Mound assisted KVFD on Mutual Aid
7-19
W 8TH - Medical emergency
W Grove - Medical emergency
