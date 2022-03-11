Kaufman High School senior Amanda Hasbell signed her commitment to play tennis for LeTourneau University in the fall of 2022.
On March 4, friends, family, and teammates/coaches of Hasbell gathered in the KHS gym to celebrate with her as she signed her commitment papers to continue her tennis career at LeTourneau University.
Hasbell plans to double major her first year at LETU in hopes to get her on track of what she wants to do further in her education; she will be majoring in sports communication and education. After college, she wants to do videography for sports along with journalism. “I am so blessed to have had many options of schools to chose from to continue on my love for tennis but LETU really spoke with me and has a great film department,” said Hasbell. “As soon as I toured the college and met the team I knew that school was where I belonged.”
Hasbell will begin playing for LETU in the fall of 2022, but will continue to prepare this summer by competing in local tournaments and practicing as frequently as she can. “I hope to improve this summer to better prepare me for the next level. I’m super excited for this new chapter in my life and of course, go Yellowjackets!”
