Hazel Health partners with Kaufman County Children’s Shelter for the holidays

Kaufman County has made massive efforts this year to provide outreach for families and children during this holiday season. With no stone left unturned, North Texas’ Hazel Health partnered with the Kaufman County Children’s Shelter (KCCS) to bring the children a merry Christmas.
On Dec. 13, Hazel Health representatives volunteered their time to provide presents for the children staying at KCCS. Hazel Health is a national corporation committed to filling critical gaps in pediatric health care. This year, Hazel Health selected KCCS to set up a Christmas give back event. For many of the children, this was their first time putting together a personalized Christmas list. Stephanie Reeves, lead nurse at Kaufman ISD, helped orchestrate the event.
“The best part of working with these children is that I want their needs to be met, health, safety and love. We made memories that will last a lifetime in a time of difficulty for the children,” said Reeves. “The children are our most vulnerable, so we always need to be there to assist them, love them and care for them unconditionally. As a nurse, I took an oath to provide for their health and safety and security and provide all I can to meet their needs.”
This year marks Hazel Health’s second give back program partnered with Kaufman County.
KCCS opened in 1985 to provide for emergency needs of abused and neglected children. While the facility can house up to 20 kids, the average number of children in their care is between 12 to 14.
“Working with kids in need who have not had very positive experiences with adults in their lives is the best part of my job,” said David Asbill, KCCS Director. “You see them change and their smiles let me as an adult see that change is possible and we can plant new seeds of hope in their lives, regardless of their past trauma.”
The community can support the shelter throughout the year with donations of clothing, cleaning supplies, or food donations, as they provide fresh cooked meals daily. For more information about how to help KCCS, visit norvillecenter.com.
