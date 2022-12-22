Hazel Health partners with Kaufman County Children’s Shelter for the holidays

Volunteers (from left) Stephanie Reeves, Crystal Boateng, Whitney Milson, Santa Claus, Ms. Claus, Roberto Drouet and Antonio Joubert celebrate the holiday season at the Kaufman County Children’s Shelter.

 The Kaufman Herald/Bailey Daniels

Kaufman County has made massive efforts this year to provide outreach for families and children during this holiday season. With no stone left unturned, North Texas’ Hazel Health partnered with the Kaufman County Children’s Shelter (KCCS) to bring the children a merry Christmas.

On Dec. 13, Hazel Health representatives volunteered their time to provide presents for the children staying at KCCS. Hazel Health is a national corporation committed to filling critical gaps in pediatric health care. This year, Hazel Health selected KCCS to set up a Christmas give back event. For many of the children, this was their first time putting together a personalized Christmas list. Stephanie Reeves, lead nurse at Kaufman ISD, helped orchestrate the event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.