Students and staff at Phillips Elementary learned about and celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month the week of Oct. 4.
Teachers incorporated historical Hispanic figures, lifestyle, food, and everyday objects in to the students curriculum so that the students had a better understanding of the Hispanic culture.
Teachers, like Kim Dabbs, taught their students how to make replicas of items like maracas.
Many students created elaborate piñatas with their families and entered them into a school wide contest. Piñata designs ranged from hot sauce bottles to Spider-man to traditional Hispanic piñata designs.
The teachers and staff at Phillips Elementary were blown away by the amount of entries as well as the tedious details that students incorporated into their designs.
The piñatas are being displayed in the foyer of the school as they await judging to determine a winner.
