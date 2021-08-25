Here is something for you to think about if you are planning international travel for 2022!
There are 30 weeks until Spring Break in March. The current passport processing time is 24 weeks. That's only 6 weeks, give or take, for a hiccup. If you plan to travel before the summer of 2022, I strongly recommend that you get your passport applications submitted NOW! Do not wait, do not pass go, because there is NO get out of jail free card on this thing!
Point of fact, travel insurance does not cover cancellations due to you not receiving your passport back from the U.S. Department of State. And for goodness sake, do not get a passport card because it is cheaper. That only works for travel by car, crossing the borders to Mexico and Canada. Get the book!
If you are local to the Kaufman area, you can begin the passport process by picking up the required forms at the Kaufman County Courthouse in the District Clerk's office on the second floor. If you would like more information, please visit kaufmancounty.net for details.
Take the trip. Make the memories. Just go!
—David Maddron is a travel agent with travelmation.net.
