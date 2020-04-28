The City of Kaufman approved a resolution on April 27 allowing Police Chief Dana Whitaker to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice which will provide funding to purchase body mounted cameras for Kaufman police officers.
The city will match the grant on the $44,610 cost, using $22,305 from the Kaufman Police Department seizure fund, at no cost to Kaufman taxpayers. This funding will be used to purchase 12 body cameras, a new server used for the cameras, as well as installation and training associated with the equipment. Three of the cameras are specified to be used by detectives while taking statements and interviewing witnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.