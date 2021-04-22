Early voting for local municipal and school board trustee elections started on Monday and continues through April 27.
For Scurry-Rosser Independent School District, thereare four candidates for school board trustee: Trey Peavy, Steve Corder, Nancy Duggan and James Whittington.
At Kaufman ISD, Chip Langston, Lindsey Bounds Abell and Linda S. Mott are running for two school board trustee seats.
In Crandall, Daniel Nix and Stacie Warren are running for one seat on the school board. In the city of Combine, Mayor Timothy Ratcliff is running unopposed, while city council candidates are Cecil Hutson, Christi Smith and Chris Hamilton. In Crandall, there are two candidates for mayor, Michael Kiewit and David Lindsey. There are also two candidates for city council, Caleb Allen and Katy Vaughan.
In municipal elections for the City of Kaufman, Mayor Jeff Jordan is running unopposed for re-election, while four candidates are running for three positions on city council. They are Carolyn Nieto, Patty Patterson, Matt Phillips and Carole Campbell Aga.Early voting hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23.
Extended hours are again available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26, followed by 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, the final day of early voting.
Early voting will be held at the Kaufman County Library, Forney Sub Courthouse, Kemp Sub Courthouse, Terrell Sub Courthouse, Crandall Combine Community Center, Scurry-Rosser ISD administration building and Mabank City Hall.
On election day on May 1, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
