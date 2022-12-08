Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department increases training capabilities

Firemen from the Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department are training for forcible entry with the prop door received after a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department

Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department has purchased a training door prop after receiving a $10,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

The department will use the training door prop to practice forcible entry scenarios. Using this prop will help emergency responders enter emergency situations faster and more effectively.

