Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department increases training capabilities

Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department has purchased a training door prop after receiving a $10,000 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.
The department will use the training door prop to practice forcible entry scenarios. Using this prop will help emergency responders enter emergency situations faster and more effectively.
The Kaufman Volunteer Fire Department is looking for new members. Anyone interested can call (972) 932-3538 for more information.
As a member agency of the Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M Forest Service administers the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program and is committed to protecting lives, property and natural resources. The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is funded by the Texas Legislature and provides cost-share funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.
For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, visit texasfd.com.
