Bell nominates Crandall graduate for Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program

Texas Rep. Keith Bell has formally nominated John Doyle "JD" Niedzwecki for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program.
A graduate of Crandall High School in 2022, Niedzwecki is a freshman at Texas A&M University and a member of the Corps of Cadets.
"I am honored to receive this nomination from Representative Bell,” he said. “I look forward to completing my education and serving my country.”
Created in 2009, the program was designed to financially assist post-secondary students by encouraging them to become members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Merchant Marine, or to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services of the United States.
"It's an honor and a privilege to take part in the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program,” Bell stated. “I'm proud to nominate JD, and look forward to keeping up with his accomplishments and success throughout his collegiate and military career.”
