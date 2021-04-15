Kaufman Fire Chief Ronnie Davis was recently presented with the Carl “Skip” Thomas Memorial First Responder Award for his excellence in leadership and dedication to service to the community.
The Thomas Memorial Award was established by the Thomas family after Carl Thomas’ death in 2011. The award is given to first responders who have excelled in their area of service. In past years, the award has always been given to someone in law enforcement.
The award is typically presented at the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce annual banquet. With no banquet this year, Davis was surprised with the award at the Kaufman Fire Station, where it was presented by Sheriff Bryan Beavers.
Davis has served as the Kaufman Fire Chief since 2018. He previously served as the assistant fire chief for 15 years, and his career in fire service dates back to 1979.
“I was shocked and I am very honored,” said Davis. “I feel privileged to have received this award. The leader is only as good as his troops. Our paid and volunteer staff are the ones who make me look good. I’m very blessed and couldn’t ask for a finer group and community to serve in.”
Carl Thomas’s sister, Wendy, serves as chairman of the fund’s board.
“We chose (Davis) because of his long years of service and dedication to the community of Kaufman,” said Wendy Thomas. “We’ve seen Kaufman grow over his years of service. He’s been a stabilizing force within the community.”
Carl Thomas, better known as Skip to his family and close personal friends, passed away Oct. 5, 2011, as the result of a very rare liver disease. Unfortunately, the disease went undetected and untreated until a few weeks prior to his passing.
Thomas’ family established the fund, in honor of Carl, to aid first responders in their time of need.
