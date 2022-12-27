Terrell High School student paints ornament for Capitol Christmas tree

An ornament designed and painted by a Terrell High School student hangs in the House of Representatives chamber in the State Capitol this Christmas. Evelyn Aviles hand-painted the ornament as a tribute to her school by including the Terrell High School mascot, a tiger, with a bow and the words "Terrell 2022" across the top. Representative Keith Bell and his wife, Annette Bell, hung the ornament from the tree in a special ceremony in the House Chamber.
"One of the most special parts of my job is recognizing and showcasing the God-given talents of young people across House District 4,” said Bell. “I appreciate the detailed work of art that Evelyn created and am proud to display it for thousands of Texans to see as it hangs from the Capitol Christmas tree. A special thanks goes out to John Young, Fine Arts Director at Terrell ISD, for his help in choosing Evelyn as this years' artist."
