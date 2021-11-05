“On New Year’s Day, I began to think about my plans for the future and whether or not to commit to another 4 years in elected office,” said Judge Hal Richards. “At the end of my term next year, I will have been honored to serve for 15 years in elected office. Over these months since January, I have come to the decision to leave office at the end of my term, and I look forward to the freedom to pursue my personal interests. The office of Kaufman County Judge is a full time, full speed job. I sold our business and have dedicated my full attention to the work. I am proud of the good things we have accomplished, and I am so grateful for the friendship and support of many people. I look forward to completing our good work over the next 14 months.”
Judge Richards was sworn in as Kaufman County Judge on Jan. 1, 2019. Prior to being sworn in as Kaufman County Judge, he served three terms as Mayor of the City of Terrell from 2007 to 2016.
