The City of Kaufman recently announced an amendment to the contract with Republic Services to collect brush and bulk items every week on residents' trash collection day.
Up to three cubic yards can be set out on the curb. If larger than three cubic yards, it will automatically recollected and invoiced to the resident at $12.50 per cubic yard. Items larger than eight cubic yards will be tagged for special pick up.
The change to collect every week was made to improve cleanliness and the appearance of the city.
When ready to leave brush at the curb, pile trimmings neatly together. The piles should not exceed four feet in length or 35 pounds in weight. Branches should not exceed two inches in diameter or four foot in length. All leaves should be bagged.
Acceptable bulk items to leave at the curb include stoves, water tanks, washing machines, furniture, large appliances without Freon and other individual items that are too large to fit in the waste cart.
Non-acceptable items include construction or demolition debris, dead animals, hazardous waste, commercial and landfill cleanouts, stable matter, bagged trash or items not accepted at the landfill.
For reference on how much a cubic yard is, the average washing machine or dishwasher is one cubic yard. The average refrigerator or small sofa is two cubic yards.
For more information, contact Kaufman City Hall at (972) 932-2216.
