Hayden Ritchie and Christopher Villarreal, both of Kaufman, have been selected as featured artists in the Children’s Cancer Fund and NorthPark Center Healing Works Art Exhibit.
Ritchie, 15, and Villarreal, 7, are each battling cancer and participate in Healing Works as a part of their therapy and recovery process.
Healing Works is a curated four-week experience that began April 1 and will conclude April 29 at NorthPark Center in Dallas. The art exhibit serves to showcase the stories of local children being treated for cancer. Each piece of art was created with the guidance of trained art therapists.
The mission of the Children’s Cancer Fund (CCF) states that art therapy is a creative form of treatment for kids experiencing medical, developmental, educational, or psychological challenges. The artwork helps children through the therapeutic and healing process during and after cancer treatment. In addition to art therapy, the CCF also offers children pet therapy during cancer treatments.
Ritchie painted a mountain range at night with shining stars for her featured piece. Ritchie says her favorite part about mountain ranges is that they remind her that there is so much more to explore in life, and all of the places she wishes to go.
Villarreal chose to paint his own house with a blue sky and a green front yard. His favorite part of painting is to show his creativity while having messy fun.
Each painting will be featured through April 29 at the NorthPark Center,0 between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.
Prints are available for sale by visiting Ritchie’s personal fundraising page at childrenscancerfund.com/artwork/hayden, or Villarreal’s page at childrenscancerfund.com/artwork/christopher.
Since its founding in 1982, CCF has awarded over $11million in grants, and the organization received the 2014 Outstanding Foundation Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Thegroup seeks to partially relieve the burden of obtaining and administering funds for pediatric cancer research andtreatment at Children’s Health and for selected research at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
The Children’s Cancer Fund office is located at 4201Spring Valley Rd., Suite 370, Dallas, Texas 75244. For more information, please contact Children’s Cancer Fund at (972) 664-1450 or visit
