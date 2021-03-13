The 2021 Kaufman County Day (KCD) is scheduled for March 29. Due to the pandemic and social gathering restrictions, this year’s event will take place at Film Alley in Terrell.
Speakers from the state capitol in Austin will be brought in via Zoom on one of the movie screens to give updates on items that affect Kaufman County. Speakers, including State Rep. Keith Bell and Sen. Bob Hall, will begin in the morning and will continue throughout the afternoon. A final agenda will be released soon.
This will be the first KCD since 2019 after the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Kaufman County always has one of the largest contingents attend KCD in Austin among any county in Texas,” said Kaufman Chamber of Commerce C.E.O. Anne Glasscock. “We’re really excited to be having Kaufman County Day again. The neat thing about Film Alley is that we’re able to bring Austin here.”
Anyone planning to attend any part of Kaufman County Day is required to register. Upon registration, individuals may choose to attend in-person or virtually.
Limited seating will be available for in-person attendees.
There will be no charge for the event, with Kaufman Chamber of Commerce sponsors covering host venue expenses.
To register, contact Angie Cooper at (972) 563-5703.
