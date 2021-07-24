Zachary Taylor Busby, 26, was convicted by a jury of driving while intoxicated (DWI) on July 13, following a two-day trial before Judge Tracy Gray in the County Court at Law of Kaufman County.
“The citizens of Kaufman County deserve to know that driving while intoxicated is an offense our office takes seriously,” said District Attorney Erleigh Wiley. “Additionally, the district attorney’s Office would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety for its steadfast determination in keeping drunk drivers off Texas highways.”
Busby was arrested by a Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper for DWI on Aug. 31, 2019 at approximately 12:51 a.m. as the Trooper was patrolling on U.S. Highway 80.
After the jury found Busby guilty of DWI, the court assessed Busby’s punishment at 180 days confinement in the Kaufman County jail probated for 15 months. In addition to completing 40 hours of community service, Busby must also attend a DWI education course and Victim Impact Panel. Busby’s driver’s license will be suspended for no less than 90 days because of his conviction.
The prosecution was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Taylor McConnell and Justin King. Investigator Jim Donaldson and paralegal Brittney Lagunas were instrumental in trial preparation, Wiley stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.