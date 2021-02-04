The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place the morning of Jan. 29.
The KCSO responded to a 911 call at approximately 7 a.m., reporting a woman had been stabbed numerous times. The caller was later identified as Ray May, 62, who turned himself in to police.
Upon arrival at the residence, located at the 5400 block of County Road 4100, police found the victim, a white female, deceased.
May was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Kaufman County jail on a $1.2 million bond.
Investigation is ongoing.
