On Jan. 7, Congressman Lance Gooden (R-Texas) was sworn into his third term as the U.S. Congressman for Texas' Fifth Congressional District.
“I am honored to have been given the opportunity to represent East Texas in Congress for the next two years and look forward to fighting for a true conservative agenda in the new Republican majority,” said Rep. Lance Gooden. “The historic Speaker vote this week was a testament to our Constitutional Republic, and I am proud of the reforms negotiated that will return power to the American people and make Speaker McCarthy a better leader as well.”
